Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Major Gulf markets fall on weak earnings; Al Rajhi Bank lifts Saudi index

Dubai's main index falls by 1%, while Abu Dhabi's falls by 0.3%

By Reuters

Most Gulf stock markets opened lower on Wednesday due to lacklustre corporate earnings, although the Saudi index rose on strong gains by Al Rajhi Bank.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 1%, dragged down by an 8.6% slide in top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD), on course to post its biggest intraday fall in nearly five years.

ENBD reported fourth-quarter net profit of 4 billion dirhams ($1.09 billion), marginally lower than a year earlier.

The lender also missed analysts’ estimates.

The Abu Dhabi index fell 0.3%, hit by a 1.7% decline in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, following a drop in the lender’s full-year net profit.

The Sharia-compliant lender reported a net profit of 1.47 billion dirhams, down from 1.50 billion dirhams a year ago.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, however, gained 0.3%, helped by a 3.3% rise in Al Rajhi Bank after the lender reported an 18.7% surge in its net profit to 19.72 billion riyals ($5.26 billion) for 2024.

In a separate bourse filing, Al Rajhi Bank also proposed second-half cash dividend of 1.46 riyal per share, up from 1.15 riyal a year earlier.
Elsewhere, Saudi Telecom Company added 0.7%, a day after the firm said it won a contract worth 32.64 billion riyals from a government entity to build, operate and provide telecommunications infrastructure services.

In Qatar, the index lost 0.4%, with Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat) falling 2.4%, on lower annual dividend. Nakilat – the world’s largest shipper of liquefied natural gas (LNG) – recorded a net profit of 1.64 billion riyals ($449.89 million), compared to 1.56 billion riyals year ago.

Previous article
X unveils digital wallet with Visa integration
Next article
DeepSeek falls behind western rivals in NewsGuard audit
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.