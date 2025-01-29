Elon Musk’s X unveils digital wallet with Visa integration

Elon Musk’s social media platform X announced Tuesday the launch of a digital wallet and peer-to-peer payment services in partnership with Visa.

The service, called the X Money Account, will allow users to move funds between traditional bank accounts and digital wallets, as well as make instant payments similar to Zelle or Venmo.

Visa is the first financial partner for X Money, CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a post on the platform. The launch aligns with Musk’s broader plan to transform X into a financial ecosystem, expanding beyond social media.

X Payments LLC has secured financial licenses in 41 U.S. states and is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The service is expected to launch in the first quarter, with additional financial partnerships anticipated.

In Pakistan, X remains largely restricted since February 17, 2024, with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) setting February 6, 2025, as the next hearing date in a petition challenging the ban. The government argued that X had not complied with lawful directives, justifying the continued restrictions.