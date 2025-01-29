US investment delegation arrives in Pakistan, signals fresh economic ties

A high-level United States investment delegation, led by Texas hedge fund manager Gentry Beach, has arrived in Pakistan for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening economic and bilateral ties. Beach, a close business associate of former US president Donald Trump, is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing investment agreements between the two countries.

According to media reports, the visit comes shortly after the new US administration took office and is being seen as a significant diplomatic and economic breakthrough. During their stay, the delegation is set to finalize investment deals, opening avenues for collaboration in key sectors, including energy, technology, and infrastructure.

Sources familiar with the discussions highlight Beach’s presence as a key factor in fostering US investor confidence in Pakistan. Known for his active involvement in Trump’s election campaigns, his visit underscores renewed American interest in Pakistan’s business landscape. This marks the first high-profile visit by a US delegation since the transition of power in Washington, further adding to its significance.

The visit follows Beach’s recent remarks at an event in Mar-a-Lago, where he commended Pakistan for its sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. “Pakistan has made tremendous sacrifices, losing thousands of lives to terrorism, and deserves immense recognition for its efforts,” he stated.

He also described Pakistan as an “incredible country” with strong potential for US investors, expressing optimism about future trade ties under the Trump administration. “Pakistanis are ready to engage with the US on equal terms as partners and good friends,” he added.

Beach urged former President Trump to deepen cooperation with Pakistan, advocating for stronger economic and strategic ties. “The US and Pakistan should work together as equal partners to drive mutual progress and strengthen their relationship,” he said.

The visit is expected to bring substantial benefits, with analysts pointing to potential investment opportunities that could boost Pakistan’s economy. Observers see it as a step toward reinforcing a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership between the two nations.