Pakistan’s trade deficit grows by 18% in January 2025

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade deficit widened by 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) in January 2025, reaching $2.3 billion, up from $1.96 billion in the same month of the previous year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday.

Exports for January 2025 saw a modest increase of 4.6 percent, totaling $2.92 billion, compared to $2.792 billion in January 2024. In contrast, imports grew by 10 percent, rising to $5.233 billion from $4.756 billion in the same month of the previous fiscal year.

On a month-to-month basis, the trade deficit showed a slight improvement, decreasing by 5.5 percent compared to December 2024, when it stood at $2.447 billion. Exports in January 2025 were slightly higher than the $2.911 billion recorded in December 2024. Imports, however, saw a decline of 2.3 percent, dropping from $5.358 billion in December to $5.233 billion in January.

For the first seven months of the current fiscal year (7MFY25), the trade deficit remained relatively stable at $13.49 billion, reflecting an increase of just under 3 percent from the $13.116 billion recorded during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Pakistan’s exports during the 7-month period rose by 10 percent, reaching $19.551 billion, compared to $17.77 billion in the same months of FY24. However, imports also saw an uptick, increasing by 6.9 percent to $33.03 billion, compared to $30.0 billion during the same period of FY24.

The data underscores ongoing challenges in balancing the country’s trade while highlighting growth in exports, even as the import bill continues to rise.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

