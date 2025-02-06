Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

China, Hong Kong stocks rise as DeepSeek AI optimism lifts tech sector

By Reuters

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks advanced on Thursday, driven by the tech sector, as investors continued to bet on domestic artificial intelligence firms following Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek’s breakthrough.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.26% at the close, and the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.27% to 3,270.66 points, a five-week high.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong closed up 1.43% at 20,891.62, a three-month high.

AI-related sectors led gains in both onshore and offshore markets. The CSI Semiconductor Industry Index surged 5.08%, and the Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 2.62% to the highest level since last October.

Shares of chipmaker Naura surged 8.8%, their biggest single-day advance in nearly three months, while SMIC’s Hong Kong-listed shares rallied nearly 7.16% to a record high.

Enthusiasm for domestic AI-related firms showed no signs of abating after DeepSeek disrupted the global industry last month with advanced models at low cost.

“DeepSeek’s breakthrough is driving a renewed confidence in China’s AI sector and it will continue to be a key market theme,” analysts at China Securities said in a note.

It is challenging the prevailing notion that China lags several years behind U.S. competitors in the AI race, and the sector could chart its own course in a revaluation despite global volatility, they added.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.44% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.61%.

Previous article
MoST defies rightsizing plan, pushes high-pay DG appointment
Next article
Fast-tracking Pakistan’s carbon policy: A key to global climate action
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Aurangzeb urges fast-track adoption of climate change-resilient policies

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday stressed the need to adopt policies framed to address climate change-related issues on...

French Senate approves 2025 budget

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves $16.04 billion

Barrick Gold’s reserves rise 23% with Reko Diq contribution

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.