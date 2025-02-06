MoST defies rightsizing plan, pushes high-pay DG appointment

ISLAMABAD: In a move that appears to sidestep the federal government’s rightsizing committee, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has decided to convert the post of Director General (DG) of the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) to MP-I scale. This decision comes despite the committee’s recommendation to transfer the institute to a university or the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The ministry, now seeking to appoint a new head for the institute, is citing a federal cabinet decision from 2019 to justify the post conversion. This development occurs at a time when the entire institution has been recommended for relocation, raising concerns over the ministry’s motives.

To justify the MP-I scale upgrade, which includes a salary package of approximately Rs 9 lac 65 thousand per month, the ministry has proposed abolishing 11 existing positions at NIO.

According to the working paper for the Board of Directors (BoD) meeting scheduled for February 3, 2025, this restructuring would save Rs 10.25 million per month.

Insiders claim that the conversion move is aimed at benefiting a specific individual for a three-year tenure. This decision comes despite the federal cabinet and the rightsizing committee’s suggestion that the institute should be moved, indicating that it is no longer required within MoST. Critics argue that such a significant decision should be left to the new overseeing ministry or university, which may have different administrative structures.

The urgency with which the BoD meeting was arranged, including the online participation of some members, has also raised suspicions. Observers believe the hasty decision is an attempt to solidify control over NIO’s leadership and financial structure before its potential transfer.

Background

According to official documents, the MP and SPS Scales Conversion Committee approved the post conversion in its meeting on August 26, 2021, with the condition that the pay enhancement be offset by eliminating lower-grade vacant positions. The federal cabinet had earlier constituted this committee in December 2019 and January 2020, mandating it to review and approve all requests for MP-scale conversions.

The DG NIO post has remained vacant since Dr. Samina Kidwai’s contract expired on January 6, 2024. The ministry now argues that the MP-I scale upgrade is necessary to attract top-tier candidates from the open market.

Financial Implications and Job Cuts:

To neutralize the budgetary impact of the conversion, the ministry has identified 11 positions for abolition, including those of draftsmen, divers, lab assistants, and support staff. The salary savings from these eliminated positions amount to Rs 10.25 million per month, effectively covering the salary and benefits package of the newly proposed MP-I scale DG post.

The ministry insists that the budgetary impact remains neutral under these adjustments, fulfilling the conversion committee’s condition.

Under Sections 6 and 8(e) of the NIO Act 2007, the BoD has the authority to approve the abolition of these positions and reallocate the funds to cover the DG’s new salary. The act grants the board full control over NIO’s administrative and financial decisions.

Despite these justifications, concerns persist over whether this move aligns with the federal government’s broader restructuring agenda. The rushed nature of the decision, the substantial pay hike, and the elimination of lower-grade positions raise critical questions about transparency and intent.