PM Shehbaz approves major reforms to revive Pakistan’s maritime sector

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has greenlit a comprehensive reforms plan to revitalize Pakistan’s maritime sector, aiming to boost efficiency, curb losses, and drive economic growth, according to Radio Pakistan.

The newly established Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority (PMSA) will spearhead the initiative, with a high-level committee, led by the Defence Minister, overseeing its implementation through bi-weekly progress reviews.

Key measures include restructuring the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), modernizing the National Ports Master Plan, and standardizing port tariffs.

The plan also prioritizes port digitization, aquaculture development, and the establishment of new terminals at major ports.

Economic experts warn that Pakistan suffers annual losses of Rs 5 trillion in the maritime sector due to underutilized port capacities, tax evasion, and fraudulent billing. Misuse of the Afghan Transit Trade System alone costs over Rs 1.1 trillion annually.

The reforms are seen as a critical step to address these challenges, with digitization and streamlined operations expected to significantly enhance the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

Officials emphasize that successful implementation will position Pakistan as a competitive player in global trade, attracting foreign investment and fostering sustainable growth.

This initiative builds on recent efforts to accelerate the digital transformation of the maritime sector, including the introduction of advanced systems like the Port Community System (PCS) and upgraded customs platforms, aimed at improving transparency and operational efficiency.