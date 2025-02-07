Sign inSubscribe
Tariq Rafi secures third consecutive nomination for Top Taxpayer Award

Tariq Rafi calls for urgent reforms to unlock Pakistan’s economic potential, emphasizing minerals, IT, and agriculture as key to national revival

By Monitoring Desk

Muhammad Tariq Rafi, Chairman of Siddique Sons Limited, has been nominated for Pakistan’s Top Taxpayer Award for the third consecutive time, underscoring his commitment to national development. 

According to Geo News, Rafi highlighted Pakistan’s staggering $300 billion loss due to delayed decisionmaking, which has exacerbated the country’s $120 billion external debt crisis.

Rafi emphasized that timely execution of projects like Thar coal, Reko Diq, and major dams could have saved Pakistan $200 billion over 25 years, while ensuring affordable electricity and boosting foreign reserves.

He praised Army Chief General Asim Munir’s focus on minerals, IT, and agriculture as a “game-changer” for economic transformation.

Urging rapid development of mineral resources, Rafi cited the Middle East’s success as a model. He also called for immediate investment in IT, particularly AI and software exports, to achieve $20 billion in exports and reduce reliance on foreign loans.

For agriculture, he stressed the need for high-yield crop seeds to enhance food security. Rafi advocated for privatizing loss-making state institutions, introducing a mineral incentive package, and ens

uring affordable electricity to boost exports.

He also emphasized the importance of a robust tax base, urging FBR reforms to increase revenue for critical sectors like defence, education, and healthcare. Calling for political stability and investor-friendly policies, Rafi warned against outdated mindsets that hinder economic growth. 

He urged the government to improve security, revisit restrictive State Bank policies, and foster an environment conducive to local and foreign investment.

Rafi’s vision underscores the urgent need for decisive action to unlock Pakistan’s untapped potential and drive sustainable economic growth.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

