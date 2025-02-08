Sign inSubscribe
PM Shehbaz calls for grant-based climate financing to tackle Pakistan’s climate crisis

PM sheds light on Pakistan’s paradox of low emissions but high vulnerability to climate disasters like floods and heatwaves

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the international community to provide grant-based financial support to developing nations like Pakistan, emphasizing that climate adaptation and green transformation remain unattainable without global assistance, according to a report. 

Speaking at the Breathe Pakistan International Climate Change Conference, he highlighted Pakistan’s “cruel paradox” of contributing less than 1% to global emissions while being among the most climate-vulnerable nations.

Recalling the devastating 2022 floods that submerged one-third of the country, displaced 33 million people, and caused $30 billion in losses, PM Shehbaz stressed the urgent need for resilient infrastructure and sustainable development. 

He outlined Pakistan’s efforts to integrate climate resilience into energy, equity, connectivity, and development through initiatives like the 5Es and 5Cs, rooted in the Uraan Pakistan transformation plan.

The premier also highlighted Pakistan’s National Climate Finance Strategy (NCFS), aimed at boosting climate-related investments through policy alignment, diversified resources, and innovative funding mechanisms. 

With transparency and accountability at its core, the NCFS seeks to unlock climate finance at scale while addressing implementation gaps.

PM Shehbaz called for global empathy and actionable solutions, urging the conference to serve as a catalyst for a cleaner, greener, and more resilient Pakistan. His message underscores the critical need for predictable and flexible financial mechanisms to combat the escalating climate crisis.

