Power division grants MPAs priority status in complaint redressal system

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has designated all members of the Punjab provincial assembly (MPAs) as priority consumers under the new system, an advanced automated electricity complaints redressal system.

As per details, the Power Division has launched an advanced automated electricity complaints redressal system, ensuring faster and more efficient resolution of consumer grievances within National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) defined timelines.

In a letter issued by Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, all members of the Punjab Provincial Assembly have been designated as priority consumers under the new system.

Their complaints will be processed without delay through the 118 helpline, eliminating the need for direct contact with DISCO officials.

The minister emphasized that the initiative aligns with the government’s goal of cultivating a customer-centric approach in the power sector. The system will ensure strict monitoring of complaint resolution, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

A comprehensive electricity complaints resolution time matrix has been introduced, outlining timeframes for addressing various issues.

Under these matrix: (i) Power outages will be resolved within 3 hours and 15 minutes; (ii) Electric fire complaints will be addressed within 1 hour; (iii) Meter defects will be resolved within 10 to 15 days, depending on the type; (iv) Electricity theft cases will be handled within 24 hours.

Additionally, bribery, corruption, and billing discrepancies will be investigated within 7 days, while new connections, reconnections, and load-shedding schedules will be managed within defined timeframes.

The Chief Minister of Punjab has also been copied in the official correspondence, ensuring provincial oversight. The government urges consumers to utilize the 118 complaint helpline, assuring that issues will be addressed efficiently and transparently.

It is pertinent to mention that this initiative marks a significant step toward improving service delivery in Pakistan’s power sector, fostering accountability, and ensuring timely resolution of electricity-related grievances.