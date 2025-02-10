Meskay & Femtee to acquire Mandviwalla Mauser Plastic Industries for Rs207 million

For less than the price of a house in DHA Karachi, one of Pakistan’s largest rice and agricultural commodity trading companies is about to acquire a publicly listed plastic manufacturing company.

Meskay & Femtee Trading Company (Pvt) Ltd has announced a public offer to acquire up to 74.41% of Mandviwalla Mauser Plastic Industries Limited for approximately Rs207 million. The acquisition is set to take place through a combination of a share purchase agreement and a public tender offer.

According to the public announcement, Meskay & Femtee intends to purchase 21,391,485 ordinary shares, representing 74.41% of the issued share capital of Mandviwalla Mauser, at a price of Rs5.0534 per share. This initial acquisition will be executed through a share purchase agreement with Mr. Azeem H. Mandviwalla, the current majority shareholder.

In addition to the share purchase agreement, Meskay & Femtee is extending a public offer to acquire the remaining 25.59% of shares from minority shareholders at a price of Rs13.47 per share. This offer will remain open for acceptance from March 26, 2025, to April 1, 2025.

The acquisition is being managed by Intermarket Securities Limited, which has confirmed the acquirer’s capability to implement the public offer in accordance with regulatory requirements. Meskay & Femtee has provided a bank guarantee from Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited to ensure adequate financial resources for fulfilling its obligations under the public offer.