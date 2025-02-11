Ghandhara Automobiles raises JAC T9 Hunter price by Rs750,000, bookings reopen

Ghandhara Automobiles has increased the price and reopened bookings for its newly launched JAC T9 Hunter, now available for orders at Rs10,500,000 (ex-showroom). This marks a Rs750,000 increase from its initial launch price of Rs9,750,000 in January.

The company said in a social media post that bookings for the pickup truck will resume on February 15, 2025, following a price hike to Rs10,500,000.

Customers can book the JAC T9 Hunter with a partial payment of Rs2.5 million, but Capital Value Tax (CVT) and Withholding Tax (WHT) are not included in the price.

The company stated that while the initial launch price was Rs9.75 million, a revised price of Rs10.25 million was introduced on January 11, 2025. They clarified that the new increase is Rs250,000 from the January revision, though the overall difference from the launch price amounts to Rs750,000.

The company said that the pricing of the JAC T9 Hunter is subject to adjustments based on fluctuations in the exchange rate, shipping costs, and government taxes, with revisions applicable if these factors change by more than 2%.

Additionally, customers who miss the balance payment deadline will be assigned the next available delivery schedule and will be required to pay the applicable price at that time. Any additional government taxes or duties imposed after booking will be borne by the customers.

The delivery timeline varies based on the booking date. Orders placed by January 10, 2025, at the launch price of Rs9.75 million, are scheduled for delivery between February and April 2025.

Bookings made between January 11 and January 13 at Rs10.25 million will see deliveries in May and June, while those booked on January 14-15 at the same price will be delivered between July and August 2025.

The final balance payment deadlines have also been outlined, with February 16, March 15, and May 7, 2025, as respective due dates for different booking periods.

The JAC T9 Hunter was introduced as a competitor to Toyota Hilux Revo, with a competitive launch price that was well-received. However, after bookings were temporarily closed on January 15, 2025, an expected price adjustment followed.

With deliveries set to begin soon, the price hike may impact demand, as customers evaluate whether to proceed with bookings or explore alternatives.