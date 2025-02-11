Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Nishat Group set to launch Chery’s electric and hybrid SUVs in Pakistan

Omoda E5 and Jaecoo J7 PHEV to enter market as part of new partnership

By Monitoring Desk

Nishat Group is reportedly preparing to introduce Chery’s electric and plug-in hybrid SUVs in Pakistan, including the Omoda E5 and Jaecoo J7 PHEV.  

Sunil Munj, co-founder of PakWheels, claimed in a video posted on PakWheels’ Facebook page that a new brand of new energy vehicles (NEVs), Omoda and Jaecoo, is coming to Pakistan. These vehicles are manufactured by the Chinese automaker Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. 

Munj stated, “Nishat Group is bringing them (Chery NEVs).”

As a sub-division of Chery International, Omoda and Jaecoo are two Chery brands only marketed outside China to support their export strategy. These brands specialise in producing new energy vehicles (NEVs) such as battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). 

While specific details regarding design, features, and specifications for the Pakistani variants remain undisclosed, the internationally available Jaecoo J7 PHEV comes equipped with a 1.5T DGI hybrid engine, generating a combined 341 bhp and 525 Nm torque. It offers an electric driving range of 90 km and a combined range of 1,200 km. The SUV includes advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, emergency lane-keeping, and blind-spot detection.

The Omoda E5, an all-electric vehicle, features a 61 kWh battery, delivering 150 kW power and 340 Nm torque. It achieves 0-100 km/h in 7.2 seconds, with a top speed of 172 km/h. The model incorporates a 24.6-inch curved touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, ventilated leather seats, and advanced driver assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking and lane departure prevention.

