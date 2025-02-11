Symmetry Group approves new AI products, explores IPO, VC funding

The Board of Directors of Symmetry Group has approved two new artificial intelligence-based products, Vidfy.ai and Influsense.ai, as part of its latest strategic initiatives, according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The decision was taken during a virtual board meeting held on February 10, 2025, where discussions focused on expanding the company’s product portfolio and raising capital to support future growth.

According to the company’s disclosure, the board has resolved to explore multiple options for capital raising, including an initial public offering (IPO) of new product companies as Greenfield Projects, securing venture capital (VC) or private equity (PE) funding, or pursuing alternative financing strategies.

Recognizing the urgency of the matter, the board directed the company’s management to finalise key financial arrangements, including the appointment of a financial advisor, before the next board meeting.

The company’s latest initiatives reflect its focus on leveraging AI-driven solutions in digital transformation while adopting a structured financial approach to scale its technology-driven ventures.