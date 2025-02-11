Pakistan’s sugar exports to Afghanistan soar over 4,300% amid rising domestic prices

Pakistan has recorded a massive surge in sugar exports to Afghanistan, with shipments increasing by 4,332% in the first seven months of the current fiscal year. This increase in exports comes despite domestic sugar prices continuing to climb.

From July 2024 to January 2025, sugar exports to Afghanistan reached $262.7 million, a sharp rise from just $5.9 million in the same period last year, according to official data. Sugar remains the top export commodity from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

The government had approved the export of 750,000 metric tonnes of sugar between June and October 2024, with the final approval for 500,000 metric tonnes granted in October.

Since late November, sugar prices in Pakistan have been rising steadily, adding financial strain on consumers. Over the past ten weeks, the price of sugar has increased by Rs21.26 per kg, pushing the nationwide average to Rs153.11 per kg. The highest recorded price in recent weeks was Rs160 per kg, compared to Rs131.85 per kg just ten weeks ago.

The surge in exports comes as domestic consumers grapple with soaring prices, raising concerns over supply constraints and the impact of government export policies on local markets.