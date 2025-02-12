Sign inSubscribe
Adobe launches Firefly Video AI to compete with OpenAI and Runway

Adobe offers 20 clips for $9.99 and 70 for $29.99, while OpenAI charges $20 for 50 lower-resolution videos and $200 for longer, high-resolution content

By Monitoring Desk

Adobe has released the first public version of Firefly Video Model, its artificial intelligence tool for video generation, and announced initial pricing, while delaying enterprise rates for studios until later this year.

Firefly Video Model will compete with OpenAI’s Sora and Runway, both of which already offer AI video generation services. Meta Platforms has also developed a video-generation model but has not provided a release timeline.

Adobe’s model is designed to integrate with Premiere Pro, its video editing software, allowing users to modify or expand real production footage. The tool will generate five-second clips at 1080p resolution, which is shorter than OpenAI’s 20-second clips, though Adobe claims most production clips last around three seconds.

Pricing for individual users starts at $9.99 for 20 clips per month and $29.99 for 70 clips, compared to OpenAI’s plan of 50 lower-resolution videos for $20 per month and a $200 plan for longer, higher-resolution content.

Adobe is developing a Premium plan for studios and high-volume users, with pricing details expected later this year. The company is also working on 4K video generation, prioritizing motion quality and realism over longer clip durations.

