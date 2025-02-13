IMF team reviews Pakistan’s audit, tax reforms in governance assessment

A visiting delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday met with the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to review audit procedures and transparency in the public sector as part of its Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment (GCDA).

According to media reports, the mission, currently in Pakistan to evaluate governance frameworks and anti-corruption mechanisms, was informed that Parliament plays a central role in public sector accountability. It was highlighted that, by tradition, the opposition is entrusted with overseeing government audits, with the Leader of the Opposition or their nominee heading the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The IMF delegation also held discussions with officials from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), where they were briefed on the digitalization of tax administration. FBR representatives emphasized that tax reforms are enhancing transparency in the taxation system, helping to curb revenue leakages and improve compliance.

Additionally, the team met with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to assess corporate sector regulations and stock market oversight. SECP officials outlined ongoing efforts to improve business practices and regulatory compliance.

As part of its broader review, the IMF mission also visited the Ministry of Climate Change and engaged with officials from the Ministry of Housing and Works. Discussions included updates on the digitalization of land records, aimed at improving governance and reducing corruption in property transactions.

The IMF’s assessment is expected to provide recommendations for strengthening Pakistan’s governance structure, ensuring greater fiscal discipline, and improving regulatory transparency across key economic sectors.