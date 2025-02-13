Sign inSubscribe
Legal

Musk’s group to withdraw $97.4 billion OpenAI bid if non-profit status stays

If the OpenAI board preserves the charity's mission and halts its conversion, Musk withdraws the bid

By Monitoring Desk

A consortium led by Elon Musk will withdraw its $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI’s non-profit arm if the company halts its transition to a for-profit entity, Musk’s lawyers said in a court filing on Wednesday.

The filing states that Musk aims to block OpenAI from becoming a for-profit firm, a move the company considers essential to securing more capital.

“If (the) OpenAI board is prepared to preserve the charity’s mission and stipulate to take the ‘for sale’ sign off its assets by halting its conversion, Musk will withdraw the bid,” the filing stated. If not, “the charity must be compensated by what an arms-length buyer will pay for its assets.”

The filing added that Musk’s offer is intended to further the non-profit’s mission.

Musk, who launched AI startup xAI in 2023, has sued to prevent OpenAI’s transition to a for-profit model.  OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said earlier this week that the non-profit controlling the company was not for sale, calling Musk’s bid “ridiculous.”

Musk co-founded OpenAI with Altman in 2015 but left in 2018 over differences in direction and funding. Altman later became CEO and launched a for-profit unit within OpenAI, securing investment from Microsoft.

Altman is now working on a plan to restructure OpenAI into a for-profit firm that will no longer be controlled by its non-profit board. The non-profit will continue to exist and retain a stake in the for-profit company.

SoftBank Group is in talks to lead a funding round of up to $40 billion in OpenAI at a $300 billion valuation, including new funds. This could give the non-profit a significant stake in the company.

Previous article
$60 billion Nissan-Honda merger collapses over power structure dispute
Next article
Google loses second India policy head in as many years
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tech

Google partners with Poland to expand AI adoption in key sectors

Google will invest $5 million over five years to expand training programs and aims to enhance digital skills for 1 million young Poles, Pichai says

US regulator opens probe into 129,092 Honda vehicles over camera failure

Google loses second India policy head in as many years

$60 billion Nissan-Honda merger collapses over power structure dispute

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.