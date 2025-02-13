Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Public Accounts Committee sets target to recover Rs2.5 trillion

PCA aims to enhance financial oversight and accountability, with a focus on expediting pending inquiries and strengthening recovery efforts

By News Desk

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has set a goal to recover Rs2.5 trillion, aiming to surpass the Rs1.6 trillion recovered during its last tenure. This commitment was made during the committee’s first meeting on Wednesday at the Parliament House, chaired by MNA Junaid Akbar.

During the session, the National Assembly Secretariat provided a briefing on the status of audit observations and recoveries. The committee was informed that Rs1.6 trillion had been recovered in the previous term. 

PAC members emphasized the need for stronger accountability measures to ensure financial transparency and enhance the effectiveness of government expenditures.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to holding departments accountable for financial irregularities and pledged to intensify efforts to recover misappropriated public funds. The meeting concluded with plans to expedite pending inquiries and strengthen oversight mechanisms to achieve the ambitious recovery target.

Previous article
Govt merges aviation ministry into defence, narcotics control into interior under rightsizing plan
Next article
Salaried class tax payments surge to Rs285bn in seven months, minister hints at relief
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.