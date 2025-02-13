Public Accounts Committee sets target to recover Rs2.5 trillion

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has set a goal to recover Rs2.5 trillion, aiming to surpass the Rs1.6 trillion recovered during its last tenure. This commitment was made during the committee’s first meeting on Wednesday at the Parliament House, chaired by MNA Junaid Akbar.

During the session, the National Assembly Secretariat provided a briefing on the status of audit observations and recoveries. The committee was informed that Rs1.6 trillion had been recovered in the previous term.

PAC members emphasized the need for stronger accountability measures to ensure financial transparency and enhance the effectiveness of government expenditures.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to holding departments accountable for financial irregularities and pledged to intensify efforts to recover misappropriated public funds. The meeting concluded with plans to expedite pending inquiries and strengthen oversight mechanisms to achieve the ambitious recovery target.