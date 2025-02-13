Sign inSubscribe
FBR

Salaried class tax payments surge to Rs285bn in seven months, minister hints at relief

Non-corporate sector employees contributed Rs122bn, corporate sector employees Rs86bn, provincial govt employees Rs48bn, and federal govt employees Rs29bn in income tax

By Monitoring Desk

The income tax contributions of Pakistan’s salaried class have surged to Rs285 billion in the first seven months of the current fiscal year, marking an increase of Rs100 billion compared to the same period last year. 

Data revealed that non-corporate sector employees paid Rs122 billion in income tax, an increase of Rs36 billion or 41% from the previous year. Corporate sector employees contributed Rs86 billion, marking a 50% rise, while provincial government employees paid Rs48 billion, almost double the previous year’s figure. Federal government employees paid Rs29 billion, reflecting a 63% increase.

Despite the heavy taxation on salaried individuals, the government has struggled to bring wholesalers and traders into the tax net. 

Speaking at a seminar on business reforms, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik has indicated that the government is considering reducing the tax burden on salaried individuals in the next federal budget.

Malik acknowledged that the tax liability on salaried individuals had exceeded their capacity to pay, forcing them to bear a disproportionate share of the country’s revenue collection. 

He explained that despite Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s reluctance, the government had imposed an additional Rs75 billion tax burden on salaried individuals in the last budget under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, the revenue collected from the salaried class has already surpassed that amount, with five months still remaining in the fiscal year.

The state minister acknowledged that at-source tax deductions from non-registered traders are being used as a benchmark for compliance, rather than enforcing direct taxation on the sector.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly on Tuesday deferred the approval of a bill aimed at restricting economic transactions by ineligible individuals, a move that could impact the real estate sector.

Previous article
Public Accounts Committee sets target to recover Rs2.5 trillion
Next article
US aviation team to visit Pakistan in March for direct flight assessment
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.