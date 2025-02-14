Hubco expands into EV charging sector with new subsidiary, partners with PSO

The Hub Power Company Limited (PSX: HUBC), Pakistan’s largest independent power producer, is expanding into the electric vehicle (EV) charging sector through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hub Power Holdings Limited. The company has incorporated a new venture, HUBCO Green (Private) Limited, which will focus on setting up and operating EV charging infrastructure across the country.

According to a filing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), HUBCO Green will not only establish EV charging stations but will also engage in importing, manufacturing, and assembling related accessories. This marks Hubco’s first major foray beyond conventional power generation, as it diversifies its portfolio into sustainable energy solutions.

HUBCO Green is entering into a collaboration agreement with Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to install charging stations at multiple PSO locations across Pakistan. Given PSO’s extensive retail network, this partnership is expected to provide widespread accessibility for EV users, supporting Pakistan’s gradual transition towards electric mobility.

Hubco, a key player in Pakistan’s energy sector, has historically been involved in thermal power generation, with assets in coal, oil, and hydropower projects. The company has also been expanding into renewable energy and water desalination, aligning with global trends towards cleaner energy solutions. With rising fuel costs, government incentives for EV adoption, and a growing focus on reducing carbon emissions, HUBCO’s entry into the EV charging infrastructure business could position it as a leader in Pakistan’s evolving energy landscape.

This strategic shift reflects Hubco’s broader ambition to capitalise on emerging opportunities in sustainable power solutions.