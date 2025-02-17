Sign inSubscribe
Russia fines Google 3.8mn roubles for YouTube clip telling Russian troops how to surrender

Russia orders foreign platforms to remove illegal content and fines non-compliance

By Monitoring Desk

A Russian court has imposed a fine of 3.8 million roubles ($41,530) on Alphabet’s Google for hosting content on YouTube that allegedly included videos instructing Russian soldiers on how to surrender, according to a report by Russia’s TASS news agency on Monday.

For years, Russia has required foreign technology platforms to remove content it considers illegal, including what it labels as “fakes” about the war in Ukraine, and has issued frequent fines for non-compliance. Critics argue that Russian authorities have also intentionally disrupted YouTube’s download speeds to limit access to content critical of President Vladimir Putin and his government.

Russia denies these allegations, attributing the download issues to Google’s failure to update its equipment, a claim disputed by Google and technology experts. In December, President Vladimir Putin accused Google of being used by the U.S. government to further its political agenda.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

