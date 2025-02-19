Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CCP approves acquisition of ‘Engro Eximp Agriproducts by MAP Rice Mills’

By APP
ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of M/s. Engro Eximp Agriproducts (Private) Limited by MAP Rice Mills (Private) Limited under a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement.

Engro Eximp Agriproducts (Private) Limited is a Pakistan-incorporated company engaged in the production, manufacturing, and trade of various raw, processed, and prepared food products, including agricultural and farming goods, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

For the competition assessment, the relevant product market was identified as Basmati and Non-Basmati Rice.

The CCP’s evaluation found that MAP Rice Mills holds a minimal market share, which is expected to remain low post-transaction, as the change in market share will be nominal across both supply-side segments.

The CCP determined that the transaction does not pose any risk of market dominance or a substantial lessening of competition.

Instead, the acquisition represents a horizontal integration, which is unlikely to raise competition concerns.

The CCP remains committed to ensuring that mergers and acquisitions comply with competition laws, fostering a fair and competitive market landscape.
Power consumers likely to get Rs. 2/unit relief in January FCA
SECP enhances business facilitation multilingual guides
APP
APP

Profit by Pakistan Today
