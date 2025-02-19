Govt secures Rs. 259 billion in T-Bill auction, yields edge up slightly

ISLAMABAD: The government successfully raised Rs. 259 billion through Treasury Bills (T-Bills) in an auction held on Wednesday, although the amount fell short of the targeted Rs. 350 billion. The auction saw strong participation, with bids totaling Rs. 737 billion.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the cut-off yields for T-Bills saw moderate increases across all maturities. The yield on the 3-month T-Bills rose by 2 basis points to 11.8247%, while the yield on the 6-month T-Bills increased by 17 basis points, reaching 11.6749%. The yield on the 12-month T-Bills also climbed, rising by 6 basis points to 11.6498%.

In the competitive portion of the auction, the government raised Rs. 130.4 billion through 3-month T-Bills, Rs. 14.4 billion through 6-month T-Bills, and Rs. 70.1 billion via the 12-month T-Bills. An additional Rs. 44 billion was secured through non-competitive bids, bringing the total amount raised to Rs. 259 billion.