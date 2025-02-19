Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s cement exports witness 25% growth in seven months 

PBS shows cement exports recorded at $188.091 million during July-January 2024-25 

By APP

The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 24.85% during the first seven months of the fiscal year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

According to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), cement exports were recorded at $188.091 million during July-January FY2024-25 against exports of $150.653 million during July-January FY2023-24.

In terms of quantity, the cement export also rose by 35.34 percent from 3,896,244 metric tons to 5,273,028 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, cement exports witnessed an increase of 40 percent during January 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during January 2025 were recorded at US $20.619 million against the exports of US $14.728 million in January 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, cement exports however decreased by 35.36 percent during January 2025 when compared to the exports of US $31.898 million in December 2024, the PBS data revealed.

Previous article
Sugar industry announces to sell discounted sugar at Rs130/kg during Ramazan
Next article
PM invites Bahrain’s businessmen to invest in Pakistan
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

United Motors to launch Jetour SUVs in Pakistan on February 20

The X70 Plus is a seven-seater, the Dashing is a five-seater, and both will be locally assembled as CKD units

Former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati launches AI startup with former OpenAI team

PM invites Bahrain’s businessmen to invest in Pakistan

Sugar industry announces to sell discounted sugar at Rs130/kg during Ramazan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.