Pakistan’s cement exports witness 25% growth in seven months 

The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 24.85% during the first seven months of the fiscal year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

According to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), cement exports were recorded at $188.091 million during July-January FY2024-25 against exports of $150.653 million during July-January FY2023-24.

In terms of quantity, the cement export also rose by 35.34 percent from 3,896,244 metric tons to 5,273,028 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, cement exports witnessed an increase of 40 percent during January 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during January 2025 were recorded at US $20.619 million against the exports of US $14.728 million in January 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, cement exports however decreased by 35.36 percent during January 2025 when compared to the exports of US $31.898 million in December 2024, the PBS data revealed.