Pakistan-Russia freight train service set to begin by March 15, 2025

Pakistan Railways Freight Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sufiyan Sarfaraz Dogar announced that the Pakistan-Russia international freight train service is expected to commence operations by March 15, 2025. The initiative aims to enhance regional trade with Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

During a visit to the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) office, Dogar sought containerised cargo commitments from the business community, particularly from APTMA members, for the upcoming freight service. He emphasized the potential for expanding trade between Pakistan, Russia, and transit countries, including Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan.

APTMA Chairman Kamran Arshad, former chairman Tariq Mehmood, Secretary General Raza Baqir, and other senior members were also present at the meeting. Dogar stated that the freight service would operate from Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Container Terminal, offering container capacities of 22 tonnes (TEU) and 44 tonnes (FEU).

He described the rail link as a major step forward in regional trade infrastructure, with Taftan station in Pakistan serving as the key entry point for goods moving through this international corridor. He added that issues related to the deployment of customs officials at Taftan have been nearly resolved.

Dogar informed APTMA members that Russia would be able to export oil, natural gas, steel, and industrial goods directly to Pakistan, while Pakistani exporters would gain greater access to Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russian markets for textiles, food products, and agricultural goods, including rice, wheat, and cotton.

He recalled that Pakistan and Russia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Railway Cooperation during the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June 2024. The agreement laid the foundation for this rail project, aimed at establishing a cost-effective trade route connecting South Asia with Central Asia and Russia.

Pakistan Railways Freight Executive Director Mehmood Lakho assured APTMA members of full logistical support for freight and cargo transportation.

Speaking at the meeting, APTMA Chairman Kamran Arshad highlighted the growth of Pakistan’s textile sector, which is targeting $50 billion in exports within five years. He acknowledged government efforts in creating a business-friendly environment that has boosted exports and foreign exchange earnings.

Arshad recommended the development of infrastructure and value-added services to facilitate trade. His proposals included automating freight handling and cargo delivery to reduce costs and delays, establishing dry ports along the rail route, implementing a Pakistan-Russia Barter Trade Agreement similar to the Pak-Iran model, and strengthening banking channels with Russia.

He reaffirmed APTMA’s commitment to supporting Pakistan Railways Freight, stating that the new freight service has the potential to transform trade in the region.