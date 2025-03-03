Amazon’s $17 billion Spain project integrates AI for disaster prevention

Amazon announced Monday it will use artificial intelligence to mitigate flood risks in Spain’s northeastern region of Aragon, where it is building data centers.

The initiative is part of Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) broader investment of €15.7 billion ($17.02 billion) to expand cloud infrastructure in the region.

AWS will allocate €17.2 million ($17.9 million) to modernize flood control infrastructure and optimize agricultural water use with AI. The move follows severe floods that hit Valencia four months ago, underscoring the region’s vulnerability.

The project will integrate advanced cloud computing and AI-powered analytics to develop an early warning system for Zaragoza, Aragon’s capital. By monitoring weather conditions and water flow in real-time, the platform aims to provide emergency services with timely flood alerts.

Local authorities in Zaragoza are also constructing flood defenses at Barranco de la Muerte, an area impacted by flooding in 2023.