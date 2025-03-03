Sign inSubscribe
Saudi Aramco and Sonatrach lower March LPG prices

Aramco reduces propane prices by $20 to $615 per ton and butane by $20 to $605, while Sonatrach lowers propane by $5 to $560 and butane by $15 to $585

By Monitoring Desk

Saudi Aramco and Algeria’s Sonatrach have reduced their official selling prices (OSPs) for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in March by 0.9% to 3.2% due to lower oil prices and weak global demand, traders said Monday.

Aramco cut propane prices by $20 to $615 per metric ton and butane prices by $20 to $605 per ton.

Sonatrach lowered its propane OSP by $5 to $560 per ton and butane by $15 to $585 per ton. LPG, mainly used as fuel for cars and heating, also serves as a feedstock for petrochemicals.

Aramco’s OSPs are key benchmarks for LPG contracts in the Asia-Pacific region, while Sonatrach’s prices influence the Mediterranean and Black Sea markets, including Turkey.

