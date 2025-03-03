Pakistan faces $29.85bn short-term foreign currency outflows

Pakistan is set to witness a net outflow of $29.85 billion from its foreign currency assets in the short term due to maturing loans, securities, and deposits, according to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Of this amount, $26.19 billion is earmarked for principal repayments, while $3.65 billion will be paid as interest. The repayment schedule indicates $785 million is due within a month, while $4.56 billion will mature in the next one to three months. The bulk of obligations—$24.58 billion—must be settled within three to twelve months.

Adding to the external pressure, Pakistan holds short positions of $2.92 billion in forwards and futures contracts, further straining its foreign exchange reserves. In contrast, the country has long positions worth only $156 million, an amount too small to offset the growing liabilities.

These looming repayments pose a significant challenge to Pakistan’s external financing, highlighting the urgency for securing fresh inflows, managing debt rollover arrangements, and stabilizing foreign exchange reserves in the coming months.