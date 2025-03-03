Pfizer could move outside manufacturing to the US, says CEO

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Monday the drugmaker might move overseas manufacturing to its existing plants in the U.S., if required, as the Donald Trump administration threatens numerous tariffs on imported goods.

“We have all the capabilities here and the manufacturing sites are operating in good capacity right now. If something happens, we will try to mitigate by transferring from manufacturing sites outside to manufacturing sites here.” Bourla said at the TD Cowen healthcare conference.

Last month, President Trump tasked his economics team with devising plans for reciprocal tariffs on every country that taxes U.S. imports. The U.S president has imposed a 10% tariff across all Chinese imports into the U.S. and proposed a 25% levy on most goods from Mexico and Canada.