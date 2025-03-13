Engro Polymer & Chemicals completes Rs5.8 billion efficiency project

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited has successfully completed its efficiency project to adopt High Temperature Direct Chlorination and heat recovery patented technology, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

In a disclosure under Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, the company stated that the newly commissioned project aims to enhance operational efficiency while reducing its carbon footprint. The project was completed at a total cost of PKR 5.8 billion.

The initiative aligns with Engro Polymer’s sustainability and energy efficiency goals, as the company continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies to optimize its production processes. The Pakistan Stock Exchange has been requested to notify its TREC holders accordingly.