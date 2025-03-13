PSW and Maqta Technologies forge strategic partnership to revolutionize global trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Single Window (PSW), the operator of the Pakistan Single Window System, and Maqta Technologies, the digital arm of AD Ports Group, have announced a strategic partnership to drive innovation in international trade through advanced digital solutions.

PSW, a state-owned entity, is responsible for the development and operation of the Pakistan Single Window System. This unified digital platform streamlines cross-border trade, enabling traders to electronically submit import, export, and transit data.

Maqta Technologies specializes in providing integrated solutions for trade, transport, and logistics, playing a key role in the digital transformation of global trade.

As part of their collaboration, the two organizations will combine their expertise to enhance cross-border trade efficiency and introduce cutting-edge digital services. These will include digital customs clearance, smart warehousing, risk management systems, e-commerce, port community systems, trade finance, and predictive analytics for trade optimization and risk management.

By harnessing advanced technologies like AI, Blockchain, and IoT, the partnership aims to streamline trade processes, reduce delays, improve transparency, and ensure better regulatory compliance.

The agreement also emphasizes commercial opportunities in digital trade facilitation and logistics solutions on a global scale. Both parties are committed to promoting environmentally sustainable trade practices by reducing paper documentation and adopting carbon-efficient logistics solutions.

Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Digital Cluster and Maqta Technologies Group – AD Ports Group, remarked, “This partnership with Pakistan Single Window underscores our commitment to enhancing global trade through advanced digital solutions. By combining our capabilities, we aim to unlock new opportunities and optimize trade facilitation in both Pakistan and global markets.”

Syed Aftab Haider, CEO of Pakistan Single Window, stated, “This partnership is a significant milestone in PSW’s journey to improve global trade facilitation. By joining forces with Maqta Technologies, we bring together regional and global expertise in digital trade solutions, positioning us to make substantial advances in trade facilitation.”

Maqta Technologies, recognized by the World Customs Organization (WCO) for its innovative customs and trade solutions, has successfully processed around 200 million transactions, creating vast data sets that drive technological development and enhance trade efficiency.

Pakistan plays a key role in AD Ports Group’s strategic expansion in Central Asia, acting as the maritime gateway for the “Middle Corridor,” which links Asia to Europe. The Group has invested heavily in maritime and logistics ventures across Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The Pakistan Single Window initiative aims to transform Pakistan’s trade competitiveness by reducing the time and costs of cross-border trade through digitalization. By eliminating paper-based procedures and offering an electronic platform, PSW simplifies trade processes, allowing all stakeholders to submit standardized information and documents through a single entry point. As the technology partner of Pakistan Customs, PSW supports the digital transformation of customs clearance, including the enhancement of the customs risk management system.

This partnership marks a significant step in reshaping the future of digital trade, reinforcing Pakistan’s role as a critical player in the global trade arena.