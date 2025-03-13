Work begins on Islamabad’s Mass Transit Master Plan with ADB support

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated work on the Mass Transit Master Plan 2030, with technical assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to enhance Islamabad’s public transport network.

During a virtual meeting between CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and an ADB delegation, key aspects of the plan were discussed, including the extension of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, the introduction of rail cars, and increased investment in transport infrastructure. Senior CDA officials, including Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafeez and DG Resources Shakeel Ahmed, were also present.

The Islamabad Intercity Bus Terminal project was another focal point, with officials reporting that the pre-feasibility study has been completed, and a detailed feasibility study is now in progress. The project is expected to be integrated with the BRT system and electric buses, with dedicated charging infrastructure to support operations.

Randhawa instructed officials to fast-track the Intercity Bus Terminal project in phases and directed the ADB to develop a sustainable operational and financial model aligned with government approvals and technical requirements.

ADB representatives praised CDA’s efforts in advancing Islamabad’s transport infrastructure and assured full cooperation in supporting the city’s transit development initiatives.