Google Wallet now available for HBL cardholders to enhance digital payments in Pakistan

Karachi: Starting today [Thursday], HBL cardholders can add their credit/debit cards to Google Wallet on both Android and Wear OS devices, reinforcing the Bank’s dedication to innovative and secure digital payment solutions.

HBL is the largest card issuer in Pakistan, with over 7 million cardholders. The bank also leads in transaction volumes, with HBL Cards consistently recording the highest spend in the market.

This strategic collaboration with Google aims to provide users with a smooth and efficient digital payment experience. With Google Wallet, HBL clients can now add their Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards digitally, enabling fast and secure contactless payments in stores, within apps, and online via Google Pay.

Aamir Kureshi, Head of Products, Transactional Services & Solution Delivery, HBL commented on the launch: “We are pleased to bring Google Wallet for our clients in Pakistan. This initiative underscores our commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies that enhance the banking experience by offering both convenience and security.”

“Pakistan’s digital payments landscape is evolving rapidly, and with more people embracing digital transactions, Google Wallet provides a secure, seamless, and efficient way to make payments, shop, and travel. It will enable Pakistanis to tap-and-pay in stores, check out seamlessly online, and easily access their boarding passes when they travel. Google Wallet helps keep everything protected in one place, no matter where they go. More importantly, this launch will go a long way in supporting financial inclusion in Pakistan and unlock economic opportunities for all. This milestone further cements Google’s unwavering commitment to Pakistan, reinforcing our belief in its digital future and potential,” said Farhan Qureshi, Country Director for Google Pakistan.

The introduction of Google Wallet in Pakistan aligns with the country’s ongoing efforts to embrace digital financial solutions. Google Wallet is now available for download on Android devices via the Google Play Store.

Download Google wallet:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.apps.walletnfcrel