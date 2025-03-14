Gul Ahmed Textile Mills to establish four wholly-owned subsidiaries for sustainable textile operations

Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited has announced the formation of four wholly-owned subsidiaries to focus on specialized textile operations, aligning with sustainable industry practices.

The company’s Board of Directors approved the decision on March 13, 2025, and formally notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on March 14.

The newly formed subsidiaries will support Gul Ahmed’s transition to renewable energy sources and help fulfill international export market requirements related to sustainability.

Each subsidiary will be registered as a private limited company under the Companies Act 2017, with Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited holding 100% ownership.

The company also confirmed that the subsidiaries will comply with all Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) regulations, including legal filings under the Companies Act.

This move highlights Gul Ahmed’s commitment to sustainable textile manufacturing as the global market increasingly prioritizes environmentally responsible production. The decision also reflects the company’s strategy to expand its operational efficiency while ensuring regulatory compliance.

The announcement of the establishment of four subsidiaries had a positive impact on Gul Ahmed Textile Mills’ stock, which saw a 1.46% increase in its share price. The stock price rose by Rs0.35, reaching Rs24.33 as of 10:44 AM on Friday, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s expansion plans.

Gul Ahmed Textile Mills was incorporated on April 01, 1953 in Pakistan as a private limited company, subsequently converted into public limited company on January 07, 1955. The company is a composite textile mill and is engaged in the manufacture and sale of textile products. The company is a subsidiary of Gul Ahmed Holdings (Private) Limited.