Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

LCVs, truck production surges in Pakistan, farm tractor output declines

PAMA reports a 69% rise in LCVs and 97% growth in truck production during first eight months of FY25

By News Desk

The production of light commercial vehicles (LCVs), vans, and jeeps in Pakistan increased by 69.43% during the first eight months of the fiscal year 2024-25 compared to the same period last year.

According to official data from the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA), a total of 22,503 LCVs, vans, and jeeps were produced between July and February, up from 13,281 units in the corresponding period of FY24.

Truck production saw a significant rise of 96.65%, reaching 2,470 units compared to 1,256 units in the previous year. The output of buses also increased by 45%, rising from 300 units to 435 units. Meanwhile, car production grew from 46,419 units last year to 67,135 units this year.

However, the production of farm tractors declined by 30.04%, dropping from 31,008 units in the previous year to 21,692 units in the current period. Motorcycle and three-wheeler production also saw a notable rise, climbing 30% from 740,210 units last year to 962,315 units.

The latest figures highlight a strong recovery in Pakistan’s automotive industry, particularly in the commercial vehicle segment, despite challenges in the agricultural machinery sector.

Previous article
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills to establish four wholly-owned subsidiaries for sustainable textile operations
Next article
NHMP denies banning Suzuki Alto from motorways
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold price in Pakistan for today, March 14, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, March 14, 2025

FTO directs FBR to stop taxing teachers’ exam duties as services

27 bottled water brands found unsafe for consumption

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.