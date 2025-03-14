LCVs, truck production surges in Pakistan, farm tractor output declines

The production of light commercial vehicles (LCVs), vans, and jeeps in Pakistan increased by 69.43% during the first eight months of the fiscal year 2024-25 compared to the same period last year.

According to official data from the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA), a total of 22,503 LCVs, vans, and jeeps were produced between July and February, up from 13,281 units in the corresponding period of FY24.

Truck production saw a significant rise of 96.65%, reaching 2,470 units compared to 1,256 units in the previous year. The output of buses also increased by 45%, rising from 300 units to 435 units. Meanwhile, car production grew from 46,419 units last year to 67,135 units this year.

However, the production of farm tractors declined by 30.04%, dropping from 31,008 units in the previous year to 21,692 units in the current period. Motorcycle and three-wheeler production also saw a notable rise, climbing 30% from 740,210 units last year to 962,315 units.

The latest figures highlight a strong recovery in Pakistan’s automotive industry, particularly in the commercial vehicle segment, despite challenges in the agricultural machinery sector.