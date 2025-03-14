Sign inSubscribe
NHMP denies banning Suzuki Alto from motorways

Pak Suzuki refutes rumors to discontinue its best-selling Suzuki Alto

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has refuted rumors claiming that Suzuki Alto has been banned from traveling on motorways.

Speaking to Pakwheels, an NHMP spokesperson clarified the situation, stating, “There is no such decision yet.”

This clarification follows social media speculation claiming that the National Highway Authority (NHA) had prohibited the Alto from traveling on motorways. 

The rumor gained traction after a recent tragic accident in which an Alto was crushed by a fully loaded 12-wheeler truck, leaving the vehicle severely damaged. This incident sparked debates on social media about the safety of small cars on high-speed highways. Some users falsely claimed that authorities had banned the Alto from motorways due to safety concerns.

Another widely circulated rumor suggested that Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) had discontinued its best-selling Suzuki Alto. 

However, according to Pakwheels, PSMC officials debunked this claim. They clarified that while the Alto itself is not being discontinued, the company is likely to phase out the Alto VX variant, which lacks key safety features such as airbags and ABS. 

The customers will still be able to purchase upgraded variants of the Alto, which come equipped with dual airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. 

Earlier, on March 11, Pak Suzuki Motor Company announced the permanent suspension of bookings for all variants of its Wagon R hatchback. In an official communication to dealers, the company stated that the decision applies to all variants. It advised sales teams to inform potential customers accordingly.

