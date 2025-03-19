Humanoid robots could be mainstream in a few years, says Nvidia CEO

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts that humanoid robots will be widely used in manufacturing within a few years, rather than five, as artificial intelligence advances rapidly.

Speaking to journalists after his keynote address at Nvidia’s annual developer conference in San Jose, Huang emphasized the potential for AI-powered robots to transform industries. “When, literally, humanoid robots are wandering around, that is not a five-years-away problem—this is a few-years-away problem,” he said.

The manufacturing sector is expected to be the first to adopt humanoid robots due to its structured work environments and well-defined tasks.

“I think it ought to go to factories first. And the reason for that is because the domain is much more guard-railed, and the use case is much more specific,” Huang explained.

During his keynote speech, delivered in front of a packed stadium, Huang introduced new Nvidia software tools designed to improve how humanoid robots navigate the physical world.

Huang also noted the economic viability of AI-driven robots in industrial settings. “The going rate for renting a human robot is probably $100,000, and I think it’s pretty good economics,” he added.

With Nvidia’s market capitalization approaching $3 trillion, the company is investing heavily in AI and robotics, positioning itself at the forefront of a rapidly evolving industry.