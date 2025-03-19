Karachi to get clean water by June 2026, but distribution delays may push availability to 2029

ISLAMABAD: The long-awaited K-IV water supply project, designed to provide 260 million gallons of clean water to Karachi, is expected to be completed by June 2026 but the lack of a distribution plan could delay the actual supply by another two to three years.

This concern was highlighted by the Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Sajjad Ghani, during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Senator Shahadat Awan. The committee convened to review key development projects for the upcoming fiscal year.

Officials informed the committee that 50 percent of the K-IV project has been completed, while the construction work of this project began in September 2022. While the main infrastructure for delivering water to Karachi is progressing, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has not yet finalized tenders for the distribution network within the city. This delay means that despite project completion by 2026, Karachi residents may have to wait another two to three years before they can benefit from the additional water supply.

Apart from the K-IV project, the committee also reviewed the development plans for the next fiscal year.

Secretary Water Resources briefed the committee on the new development plans for the next financial year, stating that 33 new projects have been proposed, all focused on the water sector. He informed that 59 projects are currently underway, out of which 10 are expected to be completed by the end of this fiscal year.

Regarding provincial allocations, the secretary stated that the new projects include three for Sindh, 19 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and seven for Punjab, while no new projects have been proposed for Balochistan. The feasibility study for the Sindh Barrage is also planned for the next financial year.

Senator Humayun Mohmand compared the situation to the power sector, where electricity generation capacity exists but an inadequate transmission system prevents efficient supply. The committee urged the federal minister to engage with the Sindh government to resolve the water distribution challenges in Karachi.

The Senate committee meeting, chaired by Senator Shahadat Awan, was briefed by the K-IV project director, who stated that Karachi would receive 260 million gallons of water under the project. Construction work on the project began in September 2022, and half of the work has been completed so far. The chairman of WAPDA emphasized that timely financing is crucial for meeting the project deadline.

Under the K-IV project, water will be delivered to three locations in Karachi, but the mechanism for its distribution within the city is yet to be developed. This process could take an additional two to three years. The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) will be responsible for water distribution.