Hutchison Ports accelerates $1 billion investment to modernize Pakistan’s port infrastructure

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Hutchison Ports, a global leader in port operations, has committed to expediting its $1 billion investment plan aimed at modernizing Pakistan’s port infrastructure, according to a statement from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The agreement follows a recent meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Andy Tsoi, Managing Director of Hutchison Port Holdings Limited. The two discussed strategies for the swift implementation of the investment, focusing on upgrading Pakistan’s port facilities to boost its trade and maritime sector.

The Ministry’s statement highlighted the importance of overcoming challenges, speeding up approval processes, and ensuring a seamless execution of the modernization initiatives. Tsoi emphasized Hutchison Ports’ dedication to Pakistan, stressing the need for efficient execution to unlock the maximum economic potential.

The discussion also covered key issues such as regulatory clearances, infrastructure enhancements, and supply chain improvements, with both parties agreeing to tackle bottlenecks that could delay the project. Special focus was placed on accelerating the integration of automation, digitalization, and green port technologies to ensure the sustainability of operations.

Details of the investment include upgrading the Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) and South Asia Pakistan Terminals Limited (SAPT), along with the installation of advanced port equipment, electrification of operations, and better road connectivity.

The two sides also agreed to enhance coordination between stakeholders and create a clear roadmap for the timely execution of the modernization plan. Minister Chaudhry reassured Hutchison Ports of the government’s full support in addressing operational challenges, streamlining approval processes, and fostering a conducive investment environment.

Additionally, Chaudhry pointed out the potential for maritime tourism in Pakistan, highlighting the country’s coastline as a hub for cruise tourism, eco-tourism, and waterfront developments. The Minister expressed a willingness to work with Hutchison Ports on sustainable tourism initiatives alongside port expansion projects.

Tsoi welcomed the government’s proactive stance and emphasized the importance of continued collaboration to keep the project on track. Both sides agreed to establish a working group to monitor progress, resolve emerging challenges, and ensure the timely completion of all phases of the investment.

Hutchison Ports had previously presented their $1 billion investment proposal to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb last month, during which it was noted that the company had contributed over Rs225 billion in government revenues and provided employment to 5,000 people.

