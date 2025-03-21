ECC approves Rs2bn grant for media payments, allocates funds for defence, healthcare, and Exim Bank

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday approved a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs2 billion from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s allocated budget of Rs5.6 billion. The grant will be used to clear outstanding advertisement dues owed to media houses, according to an official statement.

The approvals came during an ECC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

In addition to the media-related grant, the ECC approved a TSG of Rs430 million for the Ministry of Defence to execute SAP schemes in Punjab during the current fiscal year.

The Committee also sanctioned Rs250 million as government-paid-up capital for the Jinnah Medical Complex & Research Centre (JMC&RC) in Islamabad. The funds will support the establishment of a 1,000-bed academic medical centre. However, the ECC directed JMC&RC to submit a detailed breakdown of expenditures and planned activities before requesting additional allocations.

Furthermore, the ECC reviewed a summary from the Finance Division regarding the phasing out of the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) long-term financing facility (LTFF) for Exim Bank. The Committee decided that the SBP’s Rs330 billion LTFF portfolio would gradually transition to Exim Bank, with an initial Rs1 billion allocation through a TSG to cover the LTFF subsidy for FY 2025.

Additionally, the ECC approved a Finance Division proposal for a Rs24.556 million grant—equivalent to $87,671.21 at an exchange rate of Rs280.1 per USD. The funds were allocated to Lia Bomba of JAED Textile Pvt Ltd, Sydney, Australia, in compliance with a Supreme Court of Pakistan directive dated March 19, 2025.

The approvals highlight the government’s continued efforts to balance financial obligations across various sectors while ensuring fiscal oversight on key allocations.