Adamjee life proposes Rs3bn authorized capital hike

Shareholders to vote on 50m new shares at AGM on April 28

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited (PSX: ALIFE) has proposed raising the company’s authorized share capital from Rs2.5 billion to Rs3 billion, according to a filing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The increase will add 50 million new ordinary shares, taking the total to 300 million equity shares, each valued at Rs10. The proposal will be presented for shareholder approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 28, 2025.

Additionally, the company plans to amend its Memorandum and Articles of Association to reflect the revised capital structure.

