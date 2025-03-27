PSX ends flat after volatile session, gains 34 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed Thursday’s session with marginal gains as the benchmark KSE-100 Index rose 34.43 points or 0.03% to settle at 117,806.74.

The market exhibited volatility, trading within a range of 595.83 points, reaching an intraday high of 118,147.25 and a low of 117,551.42. Total trading volume for the KSE-100 Index stood at 193.47 million shares.

Market sentiment was mixed, with 44 stocks advancing, 54 declining, and two remaining unchanged. The banking sector provided major support, with United Bank Limited (UBL), Hub Power Company (HUBC), and MCB Bank (MCB) among the top contributors. However, the fertilizer and technology sectors weighed down the index, with Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) and Systems Limited (SYS) among the key laggards.

The broader market also ended slightly positive, with the All-Share Index gaining 51.69 points to close at 73,340.41. However, market activity slowed as total traded volume declined to 329.99 million shares, while traded value dropped to Rs19.78 billion.

Despite the muted close, investor interest remained evident in the banking and power sectors, while caution prevailed in fertilizer and technology stocks.

Earlier in the week, Pakistan secured a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new $1.3 billion arrangement, along with the first review of the ongoing 37-month bailout program. This development likely bolstered investor confidence, leading to positive movements in the stock market.