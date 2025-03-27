SECP launches upgraded eZFile platform to streamline regulatory processes

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced an upgraded version of its eZFile platform as part of its ongoing digital transformation initiative, aiming to modernize corporate regulation and enhance the ease of doing business.

According to a press release issued today, key regulatory processes will now be conducted exclusively through eZFile, replacing the previous eServices system. These include the registration of foreign companies, post-registration compliance, and the handling of mortgages, charges, and pledges. Additionally, companies can use the platform for modifications to their principal line of business, amendments to the Memorandum of Association, and managing debentures or redeemable capital.

The transition reflects SECP’s broader strategy to build a technology-driven regulatory framework, ensuring a seamless and transparent experience for businesses while maintaining compliance standards. By digitizing these processes, SECP aims to reduce processing times, improve accessibility, and simplify compliance requirements.

The Commission has stated that further enhancements to the digital platform are in the pipeline as part of its commitment to regulatory modernization and business facilitation.