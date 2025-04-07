Pakistan Sets Sights on $60B Export Goal with Focus on Textile Sector

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has highlighted the textile sector as a central driver in Pakistan’s pursuit of a $60 billion export target by 2029. Speaking at the third meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee on the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS), the minister stressed the need for modernization, innovation, and value-added production to strengthen Pakistan’s global trade presence.

“The garments and apparel industry is the future of our export economy,” Iqbal said. “We need to focus on design, quality, and branding to compete internationally.”

The textile sector, long considered the backbone of Pakistan’s manufacturing base, is expected to lead the government’s recently launched “Uraan Pakistan” initiative — a five-year economic framework that outlines eight priority areas for export growth: textiles, agriculture, industry, IT, services, manpower, the blue economy, and creative industries.

Iqbal pointed to global examples such as China, Vietnam, and Malaysia to underscore the importance of cluster-based development and integrated supply chains. He called for the establishment of competitive export ecosystems, particularly in textiles, that go beyond basic manufacturing to include sustainability and global market positioning.

In response to concerns raised by industry representatives about tax-related challenges and regulatory bottlenecks, the minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating a more business-friendly environment.

“Our future lies in transitioning from raw material exports to value-added goods,” he added, noting that long-term economic resilience depends on this shift.

The meeting was also attended by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, senior government officials, and over 60 members of the business community, including leading textile exporters who joined virtually.