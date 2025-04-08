Sign inSubscribe
Social Media

U.S. senators scrutinize Microsoft, Google’s AI cloud partnerships

Senators express concerns that such corporate partnerships may discourage competition and bypass antitrust laws

By Monitoring Desk

Two U.S. senators have raised concerns over cloud computing partnerships between Microsoft and Google with artificial intelligence companies, fearing the deals could hinder competition in the rapidly growing industry.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden, ranking members of the Senate banking and finance committees, respectively, have demanded information from both companies about their arrangements with AI startups. Microsoft has a partnership with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, while Google is tied to AI startup Anthropic.

In their letters to the tech giants, the senators expressed concerns that such corporate partnerships may discourage competition, bypass antitrust laws, and lead to higher prices and fewer options for businesses and consumers using AI tools. They are seeking details on the financial terms of these partnerships, including how much the AI companies have paid to cloud providers, whether the deals grant Microsoft and Google exclusive rights to license AI models, and whether the companies have plans to acquire their AI partners.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a report earlier this year, before President Donald Trump’s tenure, investigating cloud and AI company partnerships, including those between Microsoft, OpenAI, Amazon, and Anthropic. While some information was withheld, the report noted that at least one agreement could prevent an AI company from launching new models independently without releasing them through its cloud provider.

The FTC also raised concerns over the potential for cloud providers to acquire their AI partners, which could further consolidate power in the industry.

Previous article
Meta adds new privacy and parental controls for teens
Next article
Pakistanis eligible for five-year UAE visas after issue resolution
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.