PIA to launch international flights to Uzbekistan, private airlines to boost trade, tourism

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will soon launch international flights to Uzbekistan, with private airlines also being involved to expedite links between the two countries. This initiative follows directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, and the Minister for Tourism of Uzbekistan, Umid Shadiev, who was accompanied by the Uzbek Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev. The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in tourism, cultural exchange, and preserving shared heritage.

Khan emphasized that Pakistan is committed to strengthening tourism ties with Uzbekistan, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif envisioning major projects aimed at increasing tourism, cultural exchanges, and promoting people-to-people connections between the two nations. The Prime Minister’s vision includes leveraging the untapped potential of Central Asia for economic and cultural development.

Shadiev acknowledged the growing cooperation between the two countries, noting the successful signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). He stressed the importance of fostering mutual cooperation to support the hardworking people of both nations.

Khan further highlighted the significant role of tourism in driving economic growth and exports. In addition to PIA’s upcoming flights, private airlines will also be engaged to enhance trade and tourism. Efforts are being made to streamline travel processes, including visa facilitation, to make it easier for people from both countries to travel and explore mutual opportunities.

Khan, reflecting on his personal ties to Central Asia, concluded that now is the ideal time to strengthen regional connectivity and deepen cooperation with Uzbekistan.