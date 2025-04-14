PIA to launch direct flights from Lahore to Baku

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced that it will begin operating direct flights from Lahore to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, starting April 20, 2025.

Initially, the airline will operate two weekly flights, scheduled every Sunday and Wednesday.

The move is part of PIA’s efforts to enhance tourism and trade relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. The national flag carrier’s spokesman emphasized that this new service is a significant step in fostering stronger connections between the two nations.

In conjunction with the announcement, PIA organised a special event in Karachi to inform travel agents and tour operators about the new route. The event provided an opportunity to share detailed information about the flight schedule, on-board facilities, and the strategic importance of Baku as a destination for both tourism and business.

During the event, the airline highlighted the crucial role of travel agents in promoting the new route and ensuring its success. PIA aims to tap into the growing potential for tourism and trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan through this new service.