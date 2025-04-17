Zoom restores service after global outage hits thousands of users

Zoom Video Communications has resolved a widespread outage that disrupted its services globally on Wednesday, temporarily impacting access to its website, video conferencing platform, and mobile applications.

The interruption, which began earlier in the day, affected thousands of users across multiple regions, including the United States and several other countries. According to Downdetector.com, a platform that monitors service disruptions, reported issues peaked at 67,280 at 3:01 p.m. ET.

Users experienced difficulties accessing Zoom meetings, logging into the platform, and navigating its web portal. The outage raised concerns across sectors that rely heavily on Zoom for virtual collaboration, including businesses, educational institutions, and remote teams.

Zoom addressed the situation on social media platform X stating, “Service has now been restored after the earlier outage.”

While the company did not immediately disclose the cause of the disruption, operations now appear to be back to normal.