SECP registers 2,757 new companies in March, bringing total to 249,365

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,757 new companies in March 2025, bringing the total number of registered companies in the country to 249,365.

This growth reflects a shift toward digital processing, with nearly 99.9% of new company registrations now being handled electronically, streamlining regulatory processes and promoting a more transparent business environment.

Private Limited Companies made up 54% of the new registrations, while 40% were single-member companies. The remaining 6% included a mix of public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organizations, trade organizations, and limited liability partnerships (LLPs).

Sectoral growth was notable in several industries. The Information Technology (IT) and e-commerce sectors saw the most significant increase, with 552 new companies. The trading sector followed with 350 registrations, and the services sector added 313 new companies. Other sectors showing strong performance included real estate development and construction with 256 companies, followed by tourism and transport (161), food and beverages (147), and education (127).

The agricultural sector also saw growth, with corporate farming recording 124 new registrations, while the textile industry added 65. Other sectors, such as marketing and advertisement, mining and quarrying, pharmaceuticals, and various engineering-related fields, contributed to the overall expansion.

The rise in foreign investment was another highlight, with 73 new companies receiving capital from international investors across a range of countries, including Australia, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Spain, among others.